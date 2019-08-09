Motorists stranded as youths block Abuja-Kaduna highway

Thousands of motorists were stranded as youths block both lanes of the busy Abuja-Kaduna highway.
The youths set up a barricade around Olams, about 30kms from Kaduna city.
It is alleged that youths were protesting the shooting of a J5 driver by policemen.
