Motorists raise alarm over state of Gudu bridge, road

Some motorists have lamented that plying the Gudu bridge endangers their lives.

They said the bridge has remained a death trap as heavy rainfall had washed some of its portions away.

They said while the bridge was a source of concern, the road itself was in no better state.

“The sand on the road has been washed away. What you now have there are stones and that damage cars plying on it. And when it rains it becomes even more difficult to pass,” a motorist, Thank God Mageri, said.

During rush hour, the busy traffic piles up as the narrow bridge can only accommodate one vehicle at a time.

Another motorist, Akin Ilori, said it was unfortunate that government was doing nothing to rehabilitate the road. He said the road serves residents in Lokogoma, Gaduwa, Gudu, Damagaza among others.

Ilori said in the morning, most people get to their work places late while some would have to alight from their vehicles and take motorcycles, which he said posed greater risks.

They urged the government to give the road and bridge the necessary facelift.

