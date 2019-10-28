Motorists lament gridlock on Zaria-Kaduna road

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zaria-Kaduna highway is becoming the nightmare of hundreds of travellers that ply the road as motorists spend hours in gridlock that often results to accidents.

Daily Trust learnt yesterday that almost on daily basis the traffic jam causes accidents that claim lives of travellers while others sustain various degrees of injuries.

Some motorists who spoke to our correspondent also described the reconstruction work as moving in a snail pace.

Alhaji Zakari Sada said he was caught in the heavy gridlock since 5pm and was still in the traffic jam at the time of filing this report which was at 8:30pm.

He added: “The construction work is also going on along the Kaduna-Abuja and Zaria-Kano axis, but it is only in the Zaria-Kaduna axis that we are experiencing this type of gridlock. Since the contractors know that their work is causing a lot of hardship for people, they ought to either speed up the work or device means to address the problem.”

Daily Trust learnt that in recent time many people have lost their lives along the Zaria-Kaduna road, especially at the Birnin Yero axis, because of accidents usually caused by the on-going construction work that forced motorists to use single lane.

When contacted Malam Abubakar Murabus Tata, the Zaria Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said he was also caught in yesterday’s gridlock.

“I moved out of the gridlock not more than one hour ago. At the time I left the place, our colleagues in the Birnin Yero command were assiduously working to clear the traffic. The problem is the single lane, which was necessitated by the construction work. However, we are doing our best to ensure free flow of traffic, but sometime impatience of motorists also results to the traffic jam,” he said.

