‘Motorists’ attitude responsible for gridlock’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, has blamed traffic jam in the territory on the attitude of some motorists.

Speaking while monitoring the removal of some illegal structures at the Kado fish market yesterday, Bodinga said there would not have been traffic jam in any part of the FCT if motorists and commuters imbibed the spirit of patience while driving on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said FCT has spacious roads to accommodate vehicles.

In fact, I think we should not have any traffic jam in the FCT as our roads are so spacious and have the capacity to carry the number of vehicles but what is causing the traffic jam in some parts of the FCT is the attitude of some motorists,” he said.

Bodinga said the removal of illegal structures around the popular Kado fish market became necessary because of serious complaints from the general public on bottlenecks caused by human activities in the area.

According to him, the removal of such structures was being conducted with the support and cooperation of Kado fish market management, traders, tricycle operators, artisans as well as other stakeholders in the area.

He therefore called on motorists, commuters and other members of the public to exercise restraint on the road in order to avoid traffic jam in any part of the FCT.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App