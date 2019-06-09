Motorist crushes 10 year – old girl to death in Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

A motorist has crushed a ten year – old girl, Lamiso Baba, to death in Abaji roundabout, on Abuja- Lokoja road Saturday.

A witness said the incident happened around 5:28 PM when the girl, with four of her play mates were crossing the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a speeding Toyota Camry car with registration number RBC 253 HE ran over the girl, who died instantly.

He said the corpse of the girl had been buried by her relatives in Abaji.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), ACC Olasupo Esuruoso, confirmed the incident, which he attributed to speed limit violation and loss of control.

He said the driver had been handed over to the police while the corpse of the deceased girl was also handed over to the family for burial.

He added that two persons were also injured in another accident which occurred on Saturday at general hospital junction in the area.

According to him, the accident happened around 5:45 pm and involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number MUE 48 XA, saying the two injured persons were taken to Abaji general hospital in the area.

He also attributed it to speed limit violation and loss of control.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App