Motorcyclist stabbed to death in Abaji

ADVERTISEMENT

A commercial cyclist, simply identified as Musa, was stabbed to death while his motorcycle was taken away by suspected motorcycle snatchers in Abaji town.

A resident of the area, Ismaila Yakubu, said the deceased was declared missing on Friday but his decomposing body was found behind a mini stadium along Agyana road in Abaji on Sunday evening.

He said there are suspicions that the deceased conveyed two persons on his motorcycle who pretended to be passengers to the scene where his corpse was found and they allegedly used a cable to strangulate him before stabbing him.

He said the cyclist, who was from Zamfara State was not seen until on Sunday evening around 5:pm when his decomposing body was found inside the bush at the back of the mini stadium in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Yakubu said the corpse of the cyclist was buried according to Islamic rites after police men who were alerted arrived the scene and recorded the incident.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, did not confirm the incident when our reporter called him earlier in the day. He said he was busy and promised to call back but he was yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App