Motorcyclist shot by police sergeant alive — Oyo CP

Oyo state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, on Sunday confirmed that a police sergeant, Sunday Ogunkanmi, on Saturday shot a commercial motorcyclist, Sule Ikuforiji.

He appealed to aggrieved residents of the state, over the shooting to shield their swords, by allowing peace to reign in the state.

According to him, the action of the police Sergeant, Sunday Ogunkanmi, and consequence of the action is regretted.

In a statement personally signed by the Commissioner of Police and made available to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday , Mr. Olukolu , while giving a narrative of the crisis that engulfed part of Ibadan on Saturday disclosed that the Sergeant who opened fire on the motorcycle rider is currently in custody.

He said the matter has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where the case is being investigated.

“The Commissioner of Police seriously regrets the unfortunate incident that culminated in avoidable destructive disturbing of public peace in Ibadan, ” Mr. Olukolu was quoted to have said in the statement.

While appealing to the residents to always refrain from taking law into their hands in case of any future occurrence, the Police chief informed that the motorcycle rider, Sule Ikuforiji, is alive at the University College Hospital ( UCH), and not in emergency or Intensive Care Unit but is responding to treatment , while the police is taking responsibility for the medical care.

