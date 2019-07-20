Motorcycle rider, passer-by in prison for allegedly assaulting FRSC Marshals

ADVERTISEMENT

A motorcycle rider Yahaya Yakubu and a passer-by Yusha’u Maishanu have both been remanded in prison custody over assault of a Federal Road Saafety Corps, FRSC, patrol team from Argungu Unit Command in Kebbi State.

The Zonal Public Education Officer, Aliyu Maaji, who disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto, said they assaulted the FRSC team 0n 18th July, 2019, while resisting arrest.

He added that both had been remanded in prison custody till 24th July, 2019.

The two, he noted, are facing five-count charges of criminal force and assaults, obstruction of public servant in discharge of duties, intentional insult, resistance of arrest and mischief.

He said the case is before Magistrate Musa Alieru of Argungu Magisterial Division, Kebbi State.

