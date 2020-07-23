Mother, two sons paraded over alleged armed robbery in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Police command in Kano has arrested a 60-year-old woman and her two sons over alleged armed robbery.

Aisha Isyaku and her two sons, Ibrahim and Ahmadu Isyaku were among the 392 suspected criminals paraded on Thursday by Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani at Bompai police command.

CP Sani said the suspects were arrested on July 2nd, following an attack at the residence of one Abdullahi Isa at Rantan village of Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspects attack the residence and robbed their victim of the sum of N400, 000 cash.

CP said acting on credible intelligence, the police of Operation Puff Adder of the command attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad stormed the suspects residence and conducted an on the spot search where 2 AK47 rifles and two magazines with 41 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

“Upon the search, we recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 2 magazines containing 41 rounds 7.62 mm live ammunition, one single barrel gun with 4 live cartridges and a set of suspected army camouflage uniforms.

He said further investigation led to the arrest of mother of the suspects, who was trying to conceal the exhibits of her children’s crime.

CP further revealed that the younger brother of the complainant, one Shehu Isah, was also arrested in connection to the crime.

He said all the suspects had confessed to the crime.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App