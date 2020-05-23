Mother of Kwara governor clocks 90 Tuesday

Breaking News
By Ismail Adebayo, Ilorin 
Mother of the Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Alhaja Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, will turn 90 years on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.  She was born in Aba, Abia State, to parents of Ilorin origin.

Apart from being the pillar of support to Alhaji AGF Abdul-Razaq SAN, 93, the first lawyer from the Old Northern Region, Alhaja Raliat is the mother of three distinguished senior lawyers. They are Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, Managing Partner of AbdulRazaq, SAN & Co., Senator Khairat Razaq-Gwadabe and Isiaka AbdulRazaq (FCA), the erstwhile Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the NNPC. According to a statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Alhaja Raliat is the mother of Hajiya Aisha Mohammed Lawal, the former First Lady of Kwara State and Mallam Abdulrauph, an entrepreneur.

The amazon co-founded the Ilorin College Ilorin (now Government High School), the first private secondary school in Kwara State, with her husband AGF AbdulRazaq SAN.

She speaks very fluent Hausa, Yoruba, Ibo, and English.

