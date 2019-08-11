  1. Home
  2. Tribute
  3. Mother of former Sports minister dies at 120
ADVERTISEMENT

Mother of former Sports minister dies at 120

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date
Hajiya Maryam Muhammad Muregi.
The late Hajiya Maryam Muhammad Muregi.

Hajiya Maryam Muhammad Muregi, mother of a former Minister of Sports, Alhaji Abdulrahman Hassan Gimba, has died at the age of 120.

A member of the family, Yunusa Imam, who confirmed the death to Daily Trust, said the woman died in her residence at Cantonment Quarters, Lokoja, around 3:00am on Sunday after a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the deceased is survived by five children amongst them, a former Sports Minister, Abdulrahman Hassan Gimba and Hajiya Fazhi, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.