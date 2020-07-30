Mother of 5 found dead in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Housewife and mother of five children, Nafisa Ibrahim was found dead inside her room at Mahuta community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The 38-year-old victim’s lifeless body was discovered by one of her daughters inside the room, which she shared with her husband.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at the wee hours of Tuesday at the house where her husband, Nuhu, walks as security guard.

Our reporter who visited the community reported that the victim’s relations have arrived from Plateau State over the issue.

It was gathered that the husband and his late wife shared the same room in the uncompleted building, while the daughters stayed in a different room inside the compound.

It was not clear who killed her but her relatives suspected the husband because he has not been seen since the incident happened.

The victim’s guardian, Malam Mohammed Bashir said the husband was nowhere to be found and that all his personal belongings were removed from the room.

‎”We suspected him because they slept together in the room but when his wife’s body was found, he was nowhere to be found.

“Her daughter discovered the mother’s lifeless body inside the one-apartment room where they were squatting with the husband.

“She tried to wake the mother up thinking she was still asleep, but when she realised she was not moving she ran out of the room crying.

“She arrived at my house and told me that her mother was dead. So, I went to the house and discovered that she was dead. We saw a rope tightened on her neck which made us believe that she was murdered,” he said.

Bashir further ‎said as the deceased’s guardian, he was aware that they used to have misunderstanding as a couple that he always intervened.

He said that the victim has five children, but four of the children were from a previous marriage, while a daughter belongs to the current husband.

Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige didn’t answer calls to his phone and did not reply to a text message sent to him.

