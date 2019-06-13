Mother abandons day-old baby in Anambra hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified mother has reportedly abandoned her baby girl and absconded after a successful delivery at a Primary Healthcare Centre in Osumeyi in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state.

The suspect was alleged to have rushed to a health care centre at Obiuno village, during labour and was delivered of a baby girl by the medical personnel.

Daily Trust’s investigation revealed that the woman abandoned the baby 15 minutes after putting to bed and absconded.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, the Anambra state command Police spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the police have concluded arrangements to hand over the baby over to government’s orphanage for custody.

According to him, “On Monday, 10/06/2019 at about 11:20am, a yet to be identified pregnant woman who was at the point of delivery rushed to the health care centre.

“She was quickly attended to and fifteen minutes later she successfully delivered a baby girl while the nurses left to attend to other patients.

“However, shortly after the delivery, the woman abandoned and disappeared to an unknown destination leaving behind the child at the mercy of the nurses at the centre.

“Police operatives attached to Juvenile and Welfare unit, Osumenyi division visited the scene and efforts are being intensified to trace the fleeing mother in order to bring her to justice.”

