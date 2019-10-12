Mother, 3 children killed in Lagos building collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people – mother and three children – have been confirmed dead in a building collapse at Magodo Phase I in Lagos on Saturday morning.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu confirmed this in a chat with Daily Trust.

The incident occurred at 48 Orisha Water Front Otun Araromi Street, Magodo Phase I.

According to LASEMA situation report, the building collapsed from the top of the hill on another building down the street leaving four people – mother, sister and two children – trapped.

However, efforts to rescue them alive failed as the incident claimed their lives while another victim who is the head of the family, Emmanuel Utache sustained different degrees of injuries.

The deceased included Jumiah Utache (wife); nine-year old Faith Emmanuel (wife’s sister); two-year old Domino Utache and Daniel Utache.

Similarly, another distressed building collapsed at Rademo Street behind Recreation Centre Ita Elewa Ikorodu though without any casualty.

Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that part of an old storey building at the address collapsed.

The incident was attributed to heavy downpour as the building “is obviously an old one built with mud bricks.”

“It is seriously distressed with visible cracks,” the DG added.

