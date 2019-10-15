Most Nigeria’s ecological challenges not act of God -Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been observed that human factors, rather than natural causes, are responsible for most of the ecological challenges facing Nigeria.

This observation was made by the chairman, House of Representatives committee on Ecological Fund, Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun) in an address at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday.

“Evidence on ground suggests hypothetically that there is a consistent correlation between human factors and about 50% of ecological challenges in our country, while the rest could be ascribed natural and or an act of God.

“The time is now to reflect on number of issues confronting our nation as far as ecological challenges are concerned.

“Our Committee, in concert with our counterparts in the Senate, shall strive vigorously to synergize with the Executive and every other stakeholders to improve on the existing narratives of our trajectory for an extensive reforms, including legislative backings,” he said.

He added that the paramount duty of the committee was to ensure, among other things, efficient and effective utilization of Ecological Funds by the 774 Local Government Areas, the 36 States of the Federation as mandated through the House proclamation on Thursday, July 25th 2019.

