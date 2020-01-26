Morocco’s King Mohammed VI honours Nigerian envoy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco, Mr. Baba Garba, has received one of the kingdom’s highest honours, known as Wissam Al Alaoui.

A terse statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Morocco said Garba was decorated with Wissam Al Alaoui of the Order of Commander by King Mohammed VI of Morocco at a ceremony at the Royal Palace in the capital, Rabat, when the Nigerian envoy paid a courtesy visit to the King.

The honour was in recognition of the envoy’s efforts towards strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement said.

It said further that the award took place in the presence of Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and the Chambellan of the King, Sidi Mohammed El Alaoui, as well as many other diplomats.

The cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco was deepened during Garba’s tenure as head of the Nigerian mission in that country.

The highest points of such strengthened ties were the remarkable state visit of King Mohammed VI to Nigeria in 2016, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s reciprocal trip to the Kingdom in 2018.

Buhari’s visit to the North African country nearly two years ago was the first of such by a sitting Nigerian leader since relations were established with Morocco in 1969.

During Buhari’s visit to Morocco in 2018, the two countries signed three agreements to facilitate economic cooperation between Nigeria and Morocco.

The agreements include deals on regional gas pipeline, chemical plant and agricultural training.

The Nigeria – Morocco Gas Pipeline project, designed to be 5,660km long, is expected to reduce gas flaring in Nigeria and encourage diversification of energy resources in the country, while cutting down poverty through the creation of more job opportunities.

The construction of the pipeline was phased and based on increasing needs of the countries crossed, and Europe, for the period of 25 years.

