Morocco Invitational Polo Tournament: Yerima leads Nigerian delegation to Rabat

One of Nigeria’s finest Army polo players and administrator, Brigadier General M.M Yerima has been picked to lead Nigeria delegation to forthcoming King Mohammad V1 International Polo Tournament in Rabat, Morocco.

The international polo tournament which is in its third edition, gallops-off from 8-16 June, 2019 in the North African kingdom, is a reciprocal gesture from the Moroccan Royal Polo Federation who participated at the world military polo tournament in Abuja last year, on the invitation of the Nigerian Army Polo Association.

Other members of the delegation include Allison Allanso, who represents the President of the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF) Dandarman Kabi, Alhaji Francis Ogboro, and Adamu Musa Malgwi who is representing the Defence Ministry in the trip.

Polo Royals can authoritatively reports that The Nigerian Army polo team has been intensifying preparations ahead of the international polo tournament has named a hit squad that make Nigeria proud during the tourney that would pitch other military teams from France, Portugal, Egypt and host Morocco.

The Invitation letter dated May 8, 2019 and signed by the Commander in Chief of the Royal Guard and President of the Moroccan Royal Polo Federation, Major General Mimoun Mansouri, noted that the international event is a low- goal handicap that would produce the champion third edition of the annual fiesta.

“I am very delighted to write to you this letter to invite the Nigerian Armed Forces Polo Team in order to take part in the 3” edition of the Mohammed VI International Polo Tournament from the 10” to the 16” of June 2019,“ the invite reads in part.

General Yerima, who welcomes the invitation, stated that apart using the event to further strengthen that existing cordial military relationships with Morocco and other armies of participating countries, the trip would also help develop and enhance Nigeria’s profile throughout the world.

Polo Royals checks also revealed that as the countdown hit its final moments, The Nigerian Army polo team that has been intensifying preparations ahead of the trip to Rabat, has picked its killer squad that would make Nigeria proud during international fiesta.

Nigerian Army Polo Captain, Brigadier Kapeh Kazil who disclosed this from their training camp listed the players to include Lt Col Y Bello, Lado Ibrahim, Abdulmalik Badamasi and FIP administrator, Mohammed Baba Kyari who doubles as the team coach and reserved player.

Brigadier Kazil described the expected Moroccan trip as timely and highly anticipated as it would afford him and his teammates who are in top forms and ready to go, that golden chance to proudly fly the country’s flag in the northern African kingdom among other army teams from some of the best polo playing nations.

Other members of the team who are eagerly looking forward to the King Mohammad V1 International rumble, believe that this invitation would give the Nigerian Army team that golden opportunity, to exact a sweet revenge to their Moroccan counterparts who edge Nigeria at a closely fought clash in the semi final stage of the 2018 World Military Polo Tournament in Abuja.

“This one Opportunity we have been waiting for. The entire team is already upbeat and the mission is simple. A sweet revenge is awaiting our Moroccan friends who stopped our march to win the second edition of the World Military Polo Tournament right here in our soil,” they chorus to Polo Royals.

The Moroccans had , after defeating Nigeria, went on to beat Pakistan 11-6 in the final, to emerge champions of the 2018 World Military Polo Tournament hosted by Nigeria at the foremost 1212 Polo & Turf Club in Abuja.

“The Nigerian Army has a long and enduring tie with the noble game of polo that has brought honours to Nigeria through time tested commitments by legendary officers like the late Life Chairman of Nigerian Polo, General Hassan Usman Katsina, Col Ahmadu Yakubu, Brigadier Rotimi and the current Minister of Defence, General Dan Ali, to mention but a few.

Only last year, the Nigerian Army High Command hosted the second edition of the Armed Forces International Polo Tournament in Abuja, that saw the Warriors of Morocco emerging champions after defeating their Pakistani counterparts by 11 goals to 6.

The four-day event which took place at the 1212 Polo Club featured teams from six countries such as Nigeria, Morocco, the U.S A, India, Pakistan and Egypt.

The final event was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence, and General Mansur Dan-Ali, who captain his selected side to victory in the subsidiary cup, Defense Attaches, members of the diplomatic missions, ministers and members of the National Assembly.

The international championship which was hosted by Nigeria for the second time since the 2006 inauguration in Kaduna was staged as part of collaborations to further strengthen the cordial military relationships and collaborations with the participating countries.

The international polo fiesta was also packaged as part of events line-up to mark the 2018 Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

