Moribund rubber sector gets boost as Royal Farms sets up $5m processing plant

ADVERTISEMENT

A private firm, Royal International Farms Ltd, will soon commission its five million dollar rubber processing plant in Biakpan community, in Biase LGA of Cross River State.

This, stakeholders say, will go a long way in assisting to revitalize the natural rubber sector of Nigeria’s economy that has hitherto gone moribund.

ADVERTISEMENT

The industrial machines needed for the procession of the raw rubber were brought in from Malaysia, according to the general manager of Royal International Farms, Mr Usen Umoh.

The machines are being installed by experts from Malaysia who will also train Nigerians that will operate them. The installation work is expected to be completed in July when the factory would be formally commissioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rubber plantation sits on a 2187 hectares of land with older rubber trees whose ages are put at over 30 years. The farm has begun replanting another 1000 hectares of young rubber trees.

The general manager also told Daily Trust in Biakpan that the firm has other large expanses of land in Biakpan community.

In view of the potentials of such investment by the local firm, the immediate past Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Aisha Abubakar, was said to have sent two different delegations from the ministry to inspect it and witness the installation of rubber processing machines in the factory.

Natural rubber has greater elasticity compared with synthetic rubber which is made from petrochemical products. Shoe soles, aeroplane, motor tyres, condoms, gloves, rain boots and other array of items are made from natural rubber

Rubber trees usually have longer gestation period. The older the tree remains the more and better quality milk it produces. The trees are hugely economical and can be used to manufacture durable tables, upholstery etc.

Usen, a rubber expert who has attended many global conferences on rubber, including in Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia among others, said rubber business is cost intensive, especially in Nigeria where credit facilities are not easily accessed.

He said rubber is predominant in South-South Nigeria, with concentration in Edo and Delta axis. In Cross River State, there are 207 farmers.

Royal International Farms appears to be a bigger player in the state, and has also garnered sizeable international cooperation to enable it further dominate the local market. Usen said they are also aiming at breaking the monopoly of the Asians in the international market.

According to him, Royal Farms has a standard laboratory with the facilities to test the quality of processed rubber so as to meet international market requirements in the manufacture of the products.

The cost of processing rubber has been prohibitive and discouraging. This is why they had to add value bythrough establishing their own processing plant.

The players in the sector have often lamented that the Federal Government was not too enthusiastic about it and was therefore not giving them any encouragement which made business in the sector to seem unattractive and plummet.

It was for this reason that recently, stakeholders in the sector in the country raised the alarm over their exclusion when the Federal Government granted intervention to only five cash crops, – cocoa, cashew, Shea butter, palm oil and rice – for their farmers to benefit from single digit interest loan.

Voicing their concern, the managing director of another rubber firm, Imoniyame Holdings Limited, Mrs Ufuoma Obrutse, seen as the leading player in the sector, said “It is important for the Federal Government to have a rethink over excluding rubber, which engages greater number of Nigerians directly and indirectly, from the list. It is also not arguable that the rubber sector generates more foreign exchange.”

The “Federal Government should extend the intervention to rubber if they do not want it to go extinct. We are already facing huge challenges, and to exclude us may mean that the intention is to further dampen us whereas we are a more reliable economic booster.

“Rubber has generational value. So we need more assistance. We want government to urgently review its statement so that we in the rubber sector can enjoy same incentive.

“Rubber is a longstanding economic crop which should be accommodated in any incentive consideration. We can generate employment for over 100,000 directly and indirectly in the Niger Delta region,” Obrutse said.

However, despite cut-throat bank charges and generally high costs associated with rubber business in the country, Royal Farms general manager said they are determined to forge on. He said they now have what it takes to transform the rubber sector which was neglected by government and other players.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to appreciate the sacrifices rubber players are making to tap the chunk of the international market and bring in much needed foreign exchange.

“We need government to give us encouragement through intervention funds. Rubber has the capacity to compete with crude oil in terms of generating foreign exchange and employment. So it is time that Federal Government diversifies and pays greater attention to rubber as other richer economies do.

“We presently employ about 700 Nigerians directly and indirectly. When the factory is commissioned, certainly we will further impact the host and surrounding communities. Because of this factory, NDDC has constructed this road. The state electrification agency is looking to connect these communities with light. Many more persons will have economic benefits through supplies to us. There will be multiplier effects on the state and national economies.

“We have off-taker arrangement for smallholder rubber farmers to have immediate markets for their rubber at our factory instead of having to spend huger sums of money transporting them elsewhere to process. By this, local rubber farmers are encouraged to plant more rubber and sell to us. We have the capacity to buy any quantity and process same.

“We are also thinking of having smaller local farmers into clusters or cooperatives. This way, they can register, pool their resources together and then approach government.

“Nigeria has the capacity to export large, commercial quantities of rubber to international markets. We have land good enough to grow rubber. Rubber is a goldmine,” said Usen.

The coming of such massive investments by a private concern appears to give credence to the call by the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to local and foreign investors to take advantage of his government’s appeals. Ayade has visited many foreign countries and signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with foreign firms to invest in the state but without good response. He is therefore happy with Royal International Farms Ltd for investing over N1.8 billion in the state.

Speaking through Mr Christian Ita, his senior special assistant and chief press secretary, Ayade said the investment is a direct response to his efforts at attracting local and foreign entrepreneurs into the state, adding that he was elated that indigenes were rising to the challenge.

“The rubber processing plant will complement the array of industries established by my government. It will raise Internally Generated Revenue for the state, create huge employment and transform immediate communities, which have been the tasks of my government. We will provide the enabling environment to local entrepreneurs to do business in any part of the state,” Ayade said.

The chief of Biakpan, HRH Onun Ekpenyong Mba, said the building and upcoming commissioning of the rubber crumb factory at Biakpan Rubber Estate is a welcome development by the entire people of our community. “It will promote the economic development of the community and our local government area in general,” he added.

The secretary of Biakpan community and a youth leader, Mr Obu Obu Enang, also commended the company for siting the factory in their community. He said many of the locals who would have been unemployed and living from hand to mouth, have been engaged meaningfully, thereby impacting their lives. He assured that the community will protect the machines installed by the firm.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App