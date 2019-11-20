More Yobe communities linked to national grid under Buni- GM REB

Co-Created Content
The Yobe State Government has executed several rural electrification projects in towns and villages across the state through the Rural Electrification Board (REB) since the beginning of Governor Buni’s administration.
The General Manager of the board, Engineer Umara Mustapha, who disclosed this, said in less than seven months, Buni had released over N500 million to the agency for the execution of various projects, including the connection of the northern part of Waziri Ibrahim Housing Estate Extension in Damaturu, Sunsunma Village situated on the outskirts of Damaturu metropolis as well as rehabilitation and reactivation of the transmission lines damaged by windstorm across the state.
Mustapha said currently, the connection of Babbangida-Shekau-Koriyel with 33KV transmission line undertaken by the REB had reached 90 percent completion stage; while several transformer substations were either upgraded or replaced with brand new transformers and accessories in areas such as Potiskum and Damaturu, even as work is in progress to connect other areas to the national grid. “We were able to secure and install brand new 500 transformers to five substations at Primary healthcare/primary school
area, Jigawa ward, Alhaji
Barau junction, Jankwano
as well as Yatco/Sokol all
in Potiskum town most of
which were grounded due
to over load necessitated by
expansion and growth taking
place in the town”, he said
He said the governor
had equally put smiles
on the faces of people of
Abbari ward, another large
settlement in Damaturu
without electricity, by
granting their request for
electric power supply.
Mustapha said work had
already reached 50 percent
completion stage.
He assured that all the
ongoing projects would be
completed before the end of
December 2019, saying the
state government planned to
provide electricity to at least
one village in each of 17 of
the local government areas of
the state in the 2020 budget
proposals.
He expressed hope
that Governor Buni would
resuscitate the pre-stressed
concrete pole factory in
the state, saying “if the
pre-stressed concrete pole
company is resuscitated,
REB will be more efficient
and would be able to stand
on its feet.”
