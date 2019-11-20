More Yobe communities linked to national grid under Buni- GM REB

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Government has executed several rural electrification projects in towns and villages across the state through the Rural Electrification Board (REB) since the beginning of Governor Buni’s administration.

The General Manager of the board, Engineer Umara Mustapha, who disclosed this, said in less than seven months, Buni had released over N500 million to the agency for the execution of various projects, including the connection of the northern part of Waziri Ibrahim Housing Estate Extension in Damaturu, Sunsunma Village situated on the outskirts of Damaturu metropolis as well as rehabilitation and reactivation of the transmission lines damaged by windstorm across the state.

Mustapha said currently, the connection of Babbangida-Shekau-Koriyel with 33KV transmission line undertaken by the REB had reached 90 percent completion stage; while several transformer substations were either upgraded or replaced with brand new transformers and accessories in areas such as Potiskum and Damaturu, even as work is in progress to connect other areas to the national grid. “We were able to secure and install brand new 500 transformers to five substations at Primary healthcare/primary school

area, Jigawa ward, Alhaji

Barau junction, Jankwano

as well as Yatco/Sokol all

in Potiskum town most of

which were grounded due

to over load necessitated by

expansion and growth taking

place in the town”, he said

He said the governor

had equally put smiles

on the faces of people of

Abbari ward, another large

settlement in Damaturu

without electricity, by

granting their request for

electric power supply.

Mustapha said work had

already reached 50 percent

completion stage.

He assured that all the

ongoing projects would be

completed before the end of

December 2019, saying the

state government planned to

provide electricity to at least

one village in each of 17 of

the local government areas of

the state in the 2020 budget

proposals.

He expressed hope

that Governor Buni would

resuscitate the pre-stressed

concrete pole factory in

the state, saying “if the

pre-stressed concrete pole

company is resuscitated,

REB will be more efficient

and would be able to stand

on its feet.”

