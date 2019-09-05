More than half federal funds come from FIRS, says RMAFC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) Elias Mbam has said the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) contributed 59.7 percent, representing over half of revenues to Federation Account in the last three months.

Mbam spoke in Abuja during a visit to FIRS chairman, Babatunde Fowler.

“In the last three months, the FIRS has been the major contributor to the federation account. The average contribution from the FIRS in the last three months is about 59.7 percent. In other words, more than half of the revenue shared to the three tiers of government comes from the FIRS,” Mbam said.

“You would recall, Mr. Chairman that sometime in June, you were present when the members of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission were sworn-in. They have all assumed duty. And in order to understand the terrain, the needed to familiarise themselves with major stakeholders of the Commission, the activities they do so as to aid them in their work. One of our major stakeholders is the FIRS,” he said.

He said the visit was to familiarise themselves with FIRS activities.

The executive chairman of FIRS, Tunde Fowler, noted that FIRS would continue do its best to generate revenue to fund the three tiers of government.

“We have always told ourselves that the job we do is for the love of the country. We will continue to deliver quality services in tax administration in Nigeria” he said.

“We are deploying technologies to make it easy for taxpayers to pay their taxes conveniently, even from the comfort of their homes or offices, download tax receipts and do other transaction with FIRS without visiting the tax office,” he said.

“We know the need for increased revenues to the government and we will continue do our best to fund the three tiers of government”, Fowler stated further.

