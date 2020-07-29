More needs to be done to stop Southern Kaduna killings — Reps Caucus

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Southern Kaduna Caucus in the House of Representatives have disclosed that more needs to be done to stop the incessant killings in their area.

The Caucus made the appeal at a Press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Addressing the Press briefing on behalf of other members, the House Minority Whip, Gideon Gwani said:”We the representatives of good people of Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State in the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, regardless of our party affiliations, condemn the persistent, inhuman killings and kidnappings of the people of Southern Kaduna Region.

“We are the representatives of all natives, residents and persons domiciled in Southern Kaduna, regardless of their colour, creed, race, religion, political ideology or ethnic nationality. We admonish all our constituents to be law abiding even in this challenging times.”

He said, they condemned the incessant raiding, killings, kidnappings of people, describing the actions as unconstitutional, criminal, inhuman and highly condemnable.

“Therefore, it is necessary for all hands to be on deck to checkmate this ugly scourge within the ambit of the law,” he added.

Southern Kaduna had witnessed series of attacks recently which claimed many lives.

The State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai on Tuesday described the prevailing insecurity in southern Kaduna as an act of criminality compounded by the injection of religion and ethnicity.

The governor who stated this at a security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state said nobody would be allowed to get away with the crime irrespective of his ethnic or religious affiliation.

The meeting was aimed at mapping out lasting solutions to the killings in the southern part of the state.

