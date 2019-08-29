Monthly sanitation exercise reintroduced in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has approved for the re-introduction of monthly sanitation exercise.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Solid Mineral, Usman Aliyu, “The exercise will be flagged-off on Saturday by the governor at Akwanga Local Government Area and will subsequently take place every last Saturday of the month across the state.”

“An important aspect of the sanitation exercise is the introduction of the award of the cleanest local government area, bi-annual competition amongst the 13 local governments of the state and that of the three cleanest local governments.”

It would be recalled that the monthly exercise was suspended by the former Governor Umaru Almakura seven years ago.

Some respondents said they are worried about the high rate of unhygienic situation in the state.

They said that they are optimistic that the re-introduction of the exercise would improve the sanitary conditions in the state.

