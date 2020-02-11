Monfils the winner in latest ATP rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Frenchman Gael Monfils was the biggest gainer in the ATP top 20 rankings published Monday as tennis caught its breath after the Australian Open.

While Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were playing in front of a world-record tennis crowd at an exhibition match in Cape Town, Monfils was securing his third title in Montpellier.

The veteran 33-year-old stayed in ninth despite drawing level on points with Matteo Berretini. The Italian remains in eighth because he has won more tournaments in the last 12 months.

