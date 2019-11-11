Monarch places curse on perpetrators of violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olumagongo of Magongoland, Obin Sam Bola Ojo, has placed curse on those planning to cause violence in his kingdom ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The monarch, who spoke at an election door-to-door sensitisation programme in Ogori Magongo Local Government Area (LGA) which was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), threatened that such persons would die before next year.

He said the peace of Magongo community remained paramount, stressing that he would not sit on the throne and allow selfish politicians to bring pains to his people in the guise of winning election.

Ojo, who expressed concern that youths were often used as tools for ballot box snatching, intimidation of voters, rigging and other electoral offences, said those who engaged in such acts would face the consequences of his curse.

He also admonished INEC and security agencies not to be partisan so as to avoid military intervention in the state.

Earlier in her remarks, the CPI Executive Director, Eunice Agbogun, charged women to shun vote buying and come out to vote for candidates of their choice.

