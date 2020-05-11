Monarch fingers 5 chiefs for Calabar kidnappings, violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The paramount ruler of Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State and Muri Munene of Efut, Prof. Itam Hogan Itam, has identified five chiefs as those behind crimes in his domain.

Prof. Itam disclosed this to journalists in his private home and listed Maurice Okon Eyo alias Fine Number, Godwin Bassey alias Doctor, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon, Michael Archiving (who were allegedly dismissed from the Obong of Calabar’s council) and Muri Okokon Edem Ambo as those spearheading violence and fueling a challenge to his stool.

He said due to continued cult-related killings and gang activities in Calabar South in the last few days, he summoned a meeting of the council of chiefs but that the alleged arrowheads ganged up and attacked him and those loyal to him, claiming they were the right people to lead.

Prof. Itam said, “The seat of the Muri Munene is by rotation among the ruling families. Following the demise of the former occupant in 2009, it was the turn of my Efut Ukeng clan in Odukpani LGA who elected me. Out of the 20 ancestral clans, 19 voted for me.

“The one clan that did not vote for me took us to the Supreme Court and we won the case. This led Gov. Ben Ayade to formally issue to us the certificate of recognition and staff of office on 28th of September, 2018.

“Yet the fragments have refused to accept the Supreme Court ruling and the governor’s recognition and have resorted to sponsoring violence.

“They are the ones responsible for banditry and insecurity in Calabar South LGA. “Over the weekend, they unleashed violence on my person, the palace and my officials when I summoned all clan heads and chiefs to a meeting at the palace,” he said.

The monarch said he had accordingly lodged a complaint at the Mbukpa Police Division and alerted the Department of State Security (DSS).

Reacting to the allegations, one of the five chiefs fingered by Prof. Itam, Etubom Nyong Effiom Okon, who said he was a clan head and President of Henshaw Town Traditional Rulers’ Council in Calabar, denied that they sponsored violence or killings in the council area.

Chief Okon said, “Prof. Itam is not recognised. He was never a clan head or an Etubom which are the first procedures according to a 1978 edict.

“He is from a different LGA. The state government refused to allow us to follow procedure since the demise of the former occupant 15 years ago. We blocked him from presiding over our meeting since he is not our paramount ruler,” he said.

