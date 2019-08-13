Monaco sign Onyekuru on five-year deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has completed a permanent switch from Everton to Monaco, in a deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Onyekuru could not play for the Toffees since his arrival from Eupen in June 2017 due to his inability to secure a work permit in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was sent out on loan to Belgian First A club Anderlecht for the 2017-18 campaign before his temporary stint at Galatasaray last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time in Turkey, Onyekuru scored 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, including 14 efforts in the league, which helped the Lions secure the Super Lig title.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App