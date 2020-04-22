Moments after recovery, El-Rufai resumes duty

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after he announced that he has been cleared free of COVID-19, Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa kicked off the daily meeting of the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 which during his isolation was chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

El-Rufai according to his Twitter handle stated that he will also be heading off to a meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum after the State Standing Committee meeting on COVID-19.

The Governor had tweeted earlier Wednesday afternoon that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he has now received the all-clear from the disease after two consecutive negative test results.

“I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection, he stated.

El-Rufai thanked his family whom he said not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected and also acknowledge the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for “her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence. Our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment & the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal.”

He also thanked “the diligent medical personnel” of the Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed his case for their dedicated and professional care adding that, “It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.”

