Mohammed, Wike, Dino, others attend Secondus’ daughter wedding

Dignitaries across the country, on Saturday, gathered at the Rivers State Ecumenical Christian Centre, Port Harcourt for the wedding of Sharon Secondus and Binundu Samuel.

Sharon Secondus is the daughter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, while Binundu Samuel is the son of Former Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency boss, Mr Samuel Agwo.

On ground for the Church wedding were: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Others include; a former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; a former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator Sam Egwu; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe; Senator Dino Melaye; Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside; PDP National Working Committee members as well as Federal and State Lawmakers.

Mr and Mrs Binundu Samuel were joined in holy matrimony by Pastor Pius Uchuno.

In a sermon, Pastor Tunde Ayeni, General Overseer of Graceville Christian Centre, said that marriage is a covenant.

He said only the application of marital covenant will lead to success.

He urged the couple to work diligently for the success of their marriage.

While he advised the husband to work in humility, he called on the wife to respect her husband.

