  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Mohamed Salah breaks records as Liverpool return to winning ways
ADVERTISEMENT

Mohamed Salah breaks records as Liverpool return to winning ways

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Mo Salah celebrates his goal against Brighton & Hove Albion.

First-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over AFC Bournemouth to secure a record 22nd consecutive home win.

AFC Bournemouth took the lead on nine minutes, Jefferson Lerma squaring for Callum Wilson to tap in.

Liverpool equalised 16 minutes later, Mane winning possession from substitute Jack Simpson to find Salah, who fired into the bottom corner.

Mane put Liverpool in front on 33 minutes, receiving Virgil van Dijk’s through-ball before slotting past Aaron Ramsdale.

After the break, Ryan Fraser’s effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by James Milner before Mane curled against a post.

Liverpool are 25 points clear of Manchester City, while AFC Bournemouth remain in the bottom three on 27 points.

 

Salah’s records

Salah achieved a Premier League record when he scored against AFC Bournemouth today.

The Liverpool forward has scored in each of his six top-flight appearances against the Cherries, netting eigth times in total.

He also equalled Salah Michael Owen’s Liverpool record after his today’s goal.

The Liverpool attacker has now scored 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term across all competitions – a feat which he has now achieved in his last three seasons.

Owen managed the feat in the 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons during his time as a Reds player.

He has also hit the back of the net on 70 occasions across those outings and reached 91 for Liverpool in total beating Fernando Torres and Luiz Suarez records.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.