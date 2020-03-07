Mohamed Salah breaks records as Liverpool return to winning ways

ADVERTISEMENT

First-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a 2-1 comeback victory over AFC Bournemouth to secure a record 22nd consecutive home win.

AFC Bournemouth took the lead on nine minutes, Jefferson Lerma squaring for Callum Wilson to tap in.

Liverpool equalised 16 minutes later, Mane winning possession from substitute Jack Simpson to find Salah, who fired into the bottom corner.

Mane put Liverpool in front on 33 minutes, receiving Virgil van Dijk’s through-ball before slotting past Aaron Ramsdale.

After the break, Ryan Fraser’s effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by James Milner before Mane curled against a post.

Liverpool are 25 points clear of Manchester City, while AFC Bournemouth remain in the bottom three on 27 points.

Salah’s records

Salah achieved a Premier League record when he scored against AFC Bournemouth today.

The Liverpool forward has scored in each of his six top-flight appearances against the Cherries, netting eigth times in total.

He also equalled Salah Michael Owen’s Liverpool record after his today’s goal.

The Liverpool attacker has now scored 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term across all competitions – a feat which he has now achieved in his last three seasons.

Owen managed the feat in the 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons during his time as a Reds player.

20 – Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons (all competitions) since Michael Owen did so between 2000-01 and 2002-03. Score. #LIVBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

He has also hit the back of the net on 70 occasions across those outings and reached 91 for Liverpool in total beating Fernando Torres and Luiz Suarez records.

70 – Mohamed Salah has scored 70 goals in his 100 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, seven more than any other player in their first 100 for the club (Fernando Torres, 63). King. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/4X6tzDML5p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

