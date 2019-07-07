Mogajis to Makinde: Stop inviting Olubadan, High Chiefs to same event

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibadan family heads, otherwise known as Authentic Mogajis, on Sunday, warned the Oyo State government to respect the stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and stop inviting his chiefs, who were elevated to kingship status by the last administration, to same event as monarchs.

Citing a court judgement which nullified the processes that led the former Governor Abiola Ajimobi into crowning the chiefs and some Baales in Ibadan, the Mogajis described continuous invitation being extended to the ‘rival chiefs’ to government’s functions “as an affront on the Olubadan.”

They described as an insult the situation where the High Chiefs would be attending events and refused to accord Olubadan his due respect by the ‘misguided actions and speeches’ of the said chiefs who pride themselves as members of Ibadan Obas in council.

The Mogajis, according to their group’s spokesman, Chief Wale Oladoja, warned that the family heads would no longer condone such ‘an affront’ and had therefore, appealed to the governor of the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde to emulate his Ogun state counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, who reversed the appointment of 48 elevated chiefs by the last administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun of the state, in less than a week of assumption of office.

Oladoja said further, “we want to inform the general public and the government of Oyo State to stop inviting the Ibadan High chiefs to any function they know Olubadan will be attending as the only foremost ruler of the city.

“We cannot tolerate further insults on our father, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji. We resist situation where the high chiefs will be insulting Olubadan, either through their actions or speeches. Olubadan is a respected monarch and decent father, there should be no reason for passing insult on him.

“We want the government of the day to see peace of Ibadanland as peace of the entire Yoruba nation. The governor should handle the case of National Union of Road Workers with care because all the parties are our sons,” Oladoja said further.

