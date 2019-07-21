Breaking News
Mobilization of corps members: NYSC to partner ICPC

The Management of the Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and that of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have agreed to partner in ensuring that graduates mobilized for national service are genuine.

This came at the instance of a courtesy visit to ICPC Headquarters, Abuja by NYSC’s Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim recently.

Briefing the Chairman of ICPC, the NYSC boss said that the scheme recently uncovered where unqualified persons were mobilized for national service, and sought for cooperation to halt the practice.

Responding, the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye said that his commission is ready to work hand in hand with NYSC in putting eyes on the mobilization process of all institutions that produce Corps members.

He said “my one year of national service under NYSC was the defining moment that brought me to where I am today. I see NYSC as a great institution that no one should take for granted. I therefore give you my word that we shall work together to ensure those who are involved in the ungodly act are apprehended and sanctioned.”

