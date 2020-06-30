Mobile court fines driver for aiding passengers’ escape

ADVERTISEMENT

A mobile court for defaulters of the inter-state travel ban in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic has fined a luxury bus driver, Polycarp Agunobi, for aiding his passengers to escape arrest.

The presiding judge, Ibrahim A. Yusuf, who disclosed this to our reporter yesterday in Abaji, said the driver who was coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, was conveying the passengers to Niger State.

Yusuf said the driver was conveying over 50 passengers and was intercepted at the FCT/Kogi border by the COVID -19 joint task force, but that the driver secretly ordered his passengers on board to alight with their luggage and escape.

He further said the driver was fined and ordered to cut grasses within the primary school in the area.

The judge explained that the driver committed an offence contrary to the presidential guideline on COVID -19 regulation 2020 and Section 4 of the Quarantine Act which was punishable under Section 5 of the same act.

