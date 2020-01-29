Mob lynches 2 suspected motorcycle thieves in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected motorcycle thieves have been lynched by angry youths in Plateau State.

It was gathered that one of the suspects was burnt alive while the other was seized from the grip of security agents and stoned to death by the mob at a market in Bashar district of Wase LGA of the state.

A source from Wase, who gave the names of the deceased as Hamza and Halilu, told our correspondent that the suspects had travelled on a single motorcycle from Wase town to Bashar district during the Sunday market and had attempted to steal another motorcycle when they were sighted by other motorcyclists.

He said the young men had attempted to escape on the single motorcycle that brought them but were chased by youths on several motorcycles.

“As they passed Jarmai to Dengi in Kanam LGA, other motorcyclists joined in the chase but on getting to Dengi, one of the thieves fell off the motorcycle and he was immediately attacked by the youths while others continued to chase the other,” the source said.

He further stated that the police were alerted and later apprehended the other suspect around Dutsen Kora in Kanam LGA, adding however, that, “The mob seized him from the police and stoned him to death.”

A relative of one of the suspects, Shafi’i Sambo told Daily Trust that the family had received information that his cousin, Hamza and his friend Halilu had attempted to steal a motorcycle and had been killed by a mob in Kanam LGA.

He said the corpses of the deceased were buried in Dengi town of Kanam on Monday.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Ubah Gabriel, when contacted, confirmed the incident but said no arrest has so far been made.

