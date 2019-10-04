Mob lynch VIO in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Police Command says a mob of protesters have lynched one Ahmed Bello, a Vehicle Inspector Officer in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Adamu Usman, the State Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

”On Oct. 3, at about 13:30 hours three Fulani youths namely Malami Mohammed, Juli Musa and Dawa Ali of Oro village of Mariga Local Government Area riding on an unregistered Bajaj motor cycle were stopped by the Vehicle Inspection Officer but refused to stop.

”They were chased by the VIO and they ran into a moving trailer with registration No. FKJ 512 XW that was coming from Tegina- Kampani Bobi area. All of them were crushed by the trailer and died on the spot.

“On realising what he did, the deceased VIO ran towards Kampani Bobi Police outstation for safety. Unfortunately, he was pursued by irate mob and lynched,” the Commissioner said.

He said that already reinforcement from Kontagora Division was drafted to the village to restore normalcy.

The Commissioner warned members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands as anybody found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion to the state as concrete security measures has since being put in place to guarantee peaceful coexistence among residents.

The police chief warned that any person or group found wanting in connection with the incident would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)

