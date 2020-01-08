Mob lynch suspected thief in Benue

  1. Home
Angry mob lynched a suspected thief to death in Korinya town of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Witnesses said the suspected thief who had for a very long time terrorised his rural town met his waterloo on Monday after allegedly snatching money from a popular business man in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the thief and his gang also forcefully made away with valuables belonging to the business man, and that it was about the fourth time the alleged thieves dispossessed the same victim of valuables.

It was further learnt that when the people of the area heard about the incident, they were displeased and decided to mount road blocks on the two exits of the community in order to apprehend the alleged culprits.

The police, however, according to witnesses swiftly swooped on the notorious suspect, arrested him and took him into custody.

But, the angry mob were said to have mobilised to the police post in the area and forcefully retrieved the suspect who they thereafter set ablaze.

Contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer for Benue Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, stressing that the mob took away the suspect who was earlier apprehended by the police.

