Mob kills robbery suspect in Imo

Youths in Imo State on Monday went beserk and they attacked the leader of a suspected robbery gang and matcheted him to death.

The deceased was said to be among the robbery syndicate that had invaded homes in Umuayalum and Isiuzo villages in Egbu community of Owerri North council area of the state and robbed them of their valuables including money.

A resident in the village, who does not want his name in print, recalled that a man from the neighbouring village, noticed the presence of the hoodlums and quickly alerted his people.

According to the villager, a gun battle then ensued when the local vigilante team in the village and scores of youths stormed the scene to confront the robbers. While others reportedly fled, the deceased was instantly clubbed to death.

Another villager, who identified himself as Ndubuisi, revealed that the robbery gang had continued to disturb the peace of the community and that as a result when the youths were alerted of the presence of the hoodlums, they came out enmass to assist the vigilante group.

Spokesman of the Imo State Police command, SP Orlando Ikokwu, was not available for comments.

