Mob hijacks suspect from police, set him ablaze

A mob in Korinya town of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State has lynched a suspected thief.

Witnesses said the suspected thief, who had for a very long time terrorised his rural town, was killed on Monday after he allegedly snatched money from a popular businessman in the community.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased and his gang also forcefully made away with valuables belonging to the businessman and that it was about the fourth time the alleged thieves dispossessed the same victim of valuables.

It was further learnt that when the people of the area heard about the incident, they were displeased and decided to mount road blocks on two exit points of the community in order to apprehend the alleged culprits.

However, the police, according to witnesses, swiftly swooped on the notorious suspect, arrested him and took him into custody.

But, the mob was said to have mobilised to the police outpost in the area and forcefully retrieved the suspected thief who they thereafter set ablaze.

The PPRO of the Benue command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, stressing that the mob took away the suspect, who was earlier apprehended by the police and was being conveyed to the outpost station.

