Mob attacks man who defiled own 9-yr-old daughter

An angry mob on Tuesday descended on a man in Otukpo town in Benue State for allegedly confessing to have been sleeping with his nine-year-old daughter.

Daily Trust gathered that the man, whose name was simply given as Ochapa, had carnal knowledge of his daughter several times before he was caught.

Some witnesses said the man, who lives on Makurdi Street in Otukpo, made open confession after he was caught while others said it was while he was being beaten that he admitted to committing incest with the minor.

A witness, however, told our correspondent in Makurdi, that if not for the timely intervention of the police, the man already beaten to a pulp, could have been set ablaze by the angry mob.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Benue state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident but added that information surrounding the indecent act was still sketchy at the time of sending this report.

Anene said the police in Otukpo arrived on time to rescue the suspect from the mob who accused him of sleeping with his daughter, stressing, however, that they were yet to get full details of the incident.

“Right now, he (man) is in Otukpo police custody,” Anene said.

