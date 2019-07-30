MNJTF troops kill 10 terrorists, suicide bombers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) yesterday said troops on Monday killed ten terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Baga, Borno State.

The spokesman of the MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha said the terrorists met their waterloo during a surprise dawn attack, at about 5:30 am on Monday morning. He said the ISWAP terrorists numbering about 30 attempted to attack the troop’s defensive location in Baga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, vigilant troops spotted their approach and promptly thwarted what could have been an audacious assault,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the process, ten terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were neutralized. Others escaped with gunshot wounds, as blood-stained tracks were observed.

He also said assorted arms and ammunition were impounded from other terrorists who fled in disarray, adding that, “Unfortunately, a soldier paid the supreme, while 5 others sustained varying injuries and have been evaluated for medical attention.”

Antigha said, the MNJTF acting with national forces will continue to pursue action necessary for the achievement of its mandate in the Lake Chad Basin.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App