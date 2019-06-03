MNJTF clears Arege, Malkonory, neutralizes 20 ISWAP terrorists

ADVERTISEMENT

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) on Monday said it has neutralized over 20 terrorists operating around Arege, Malkonory and Tumbum Rego general area, in the ongoing offensive operations to oust the Islamic State terrorists from the Lake Chad region.

The spokesman of the MNJTF, Colonel Timothy Antigha, in a statement also said, several gun trucks, arms and ammunition, as well as a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device, which was meant to disrupt troops advance was also destroyed.

He added that “Unfortunately, four personnel of the MNJTF were wounded during the fire-fight and have been evacuated for urgent medical attention.”

“The MNJTF remains committed to delivering the mandate of the force and therefore urges continuous support and solidarity of the good people of the Lake Chad Region,” he said.

