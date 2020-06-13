MKO Abiola National stadium is functional, says Dare

ADVERTISEMENT

… Abiola Babes FC is not dead – Kola

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has declared that the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja is functional and ready to be used for competitions.

Speaking on the sidelines during the renaming and unveiling of the signage of the stadium said contrary to assertions that the stadium was rotting away, Dare said all the sporting facilities within the stadium were functional.

“This is a functional facility and again I say that the grass growing outside is not functionality. Functionality is that there is light in the stadium, there is water, the facilities are working, the indoor sports hall is fixed, and the velodrome has been approved by international bodies to host cycling events in Africa.

“There are no single holes or leakage and I promise Nigerians that very soon, the football pitch that we promised will be renovated. We are leveraging on private partnership and we have to go by their own time. This football pitch will come back alive and this stadium will host the great matches,” he said.

The Minister disclosed that the occasion was an attestation of the President’s vision and mission of giving recognition to worthy citizens while encouraging the younger generation to join him in building a “strong, virile and indivisible nation”.

While also describing the late MKO Abiola as a great Pan Africanist and a great lover and promoter of sports, he said, “Abiola was a consummate sports lover. He invested his time and resources in sports development particular football. Not many sports administrators will forget Abiola in a hurry.

“It is therefore fitting and proper for President Buhari to have named our national stadium, an iconic monument after such an illustrious citizen and a lover of sports. This renaming beyond its symbolism will remain a reminder through time of the indelible footprints Chief Abiola left in our political and sports development as a nation.

Speaking also, the scion of the Abiola family, Kola Abiola said he looks forward to watching more games in the stadium while stating that Abiola Babes FC is not entirely dead.

“I have watched a match in this stadium but now that carries our name, the more reason why I will watch more matches here.

“Abiola Babes may not come out as you all knew it and it doesn’t mean we are not involved in sports. Ours is to contribute to sports and youth development,” he said.

