Miyetti Allah urges Bauchi govt to provide grazing reserves, earth dams to herders

The Bauchi State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association has appealed to the state government to provide additional earth dams and expand grazing reserves in the state.

The state chairman of the association, Alhaji Muhammadu Hussaini, made the appeal while speaking to journalists in Bauchi.

He said that providing additional earth dams and expansion of grazing reserve areas will curtail the clashes between farmers and Fulani herders and reduce their movement from one place to another in search of water and grazing.

Hussaini lamented that cattle routes in the state had been taken over by roads and houses built by government and individuals which put Fulani herders in a difficult position.

The state chairman also asked the state government to provide them with subsidized cotton seed for their cows.

He identified shortage of teachers in Fulani nomadic schools as one of their major problem and advised government to employ more teachers and ensure that they attend the schools regularly.

He commended the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, for pledging to implement the recently introduced Ruga programme by the federal government.

