Miyetti Allah names members killed in Southern Kaduna communal clash

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has named two of it’s members killed INA recent communal clash in Southern Kaduna.

They are Abdullahi Ja’e and Pate Ja’e said to be in their early 30’s.

A statement by the Director Media and Publicity, MACBAN, Kaduna State Branch, Malam Ibrahim Bayero Zango issued in Kaduna said two other young men, an elderly woman and four others were killed at Ungwan Juju, Gora Sagwaza and Matai respectively all in the Zangon Kataf clash.

He said their names and pictures will be publish in future press releases to be issued by the association.

He then condemned what he described as the viciousness and inhuman killings and destruction of property of innocent Fulani Nomads that took place in some parts of Zangon – Kataf LGA, particularly in Ungwan Wakili, Ungwan Juju, Ungwan Gaiya, Gora Sagwaza, Antai, Asha Awuce, Gidan Zaki and Kibori all in Atyap chiefdom.

“We commiserate with the families of the victims and call self restrain and calm.

“We are applauding the prompt action and courageous response of Kaduna state government and that of the security agencies with their demonstration of high level of professionalism.

“The question that require to be answered is what is the relationship between the farm land dispute that led to the crisis which caused the killings of Innocent Fulani Nomads in the areas mentioned above by the Kataf youth in which two innocent Fulani Nomads were killed at Ungwan Gaiya near the palace of the Chief of Kataf in the house of Alhaji Ja’e who has been leaving in the area for almost a century.

“The two guys that were killed are; Abdullahi Ja’e and Pate Ja’e who are in their early thirties.

“Another two young men with an elderly woman were killed at Ungwan Juju.

“Four others were killed at Gora Sagwaza and one person was killed at Matai.

“Their names and pictures would be publish in our future press releases.

“We also condemned the barbaric acts of the Kataf youth who way-lied and killed some Fulani Nomads who were passing bye through the International Cattle Routes which cross the areas on their ways to Bauchi state.

“Their cattle and other belongings were destroyed or stolen by the blood tasty Kataf youths. The numbers of those that were killed and sheep are yet to be confirm.”

He appealed to the government of Kaduna state to fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric and wanton killings and bring them to book for prosecution.

He also called on the international community to stand as witness to the brutality, mayhem and infamy against innocent and productive Fulani Nomads.

