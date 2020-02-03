Miyetti Allah forestalls crisis, chases migrant herdsmen out of Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

About 250 cattle alongside their herders were at the weekend chased back to Kwara state by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) from Ijare, Ondo state.

Barely three weeks earlier, the people of Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo state had kicked against invasion of the town by herdsmen who they claimed were destroying their farms.

Daily Trust gathered that about five herdsmen had led the cattle back to Ijare community again, purposely to allow the cattle graze.

But in swift reaction, a Miyetti Allah’s chairman, was informed, just as he reportedly ordered the herdsmen to lead the cattle back to their base in Kwara state.

Daily Trust gathered that the cattle were reportedly brought into Ondo state through Ekiti state.

The state Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Bello Garba, who spoke with Daily Trust over the weekend said immediately he was alerted, he went to the palace of Olujare of Ijare and sent the five herdsmen back to Kwara after talking to the owner of the cows.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any signs of farm disruption by herdsmen or any individual, to the men of the Ondo State Police Command adding that “we all work together to ensure peace in the state.”

