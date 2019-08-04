Miyetti Allah confirms murder of official in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Adamawa State has confirmed the murder of one of its officials.

Sa’idu Saleh Kolaku, the zonal chairman of the association in the southern part of the state, was shot dead by gunmen at his residence in Mayobelwa town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state chairman of the group, Usman Jaoji, told Daily Trust that some unidentified persons visited Kolaku’s house around 9pm on Friday, seeking private audience with him and opened fire on him as soon as he showed up to receive them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaoji, who described the deceased as a man of peace, said he received the news with shock, adding that the association had already informed security agencies about the incident for necessary action.

The Police Public Relations Officer at the state command did not pick calls made to his mobile line nor replied text message sent by our reporter as at the time of filing this report.

However, a source at the police headquarters in Yola, said personnel from its anti-kidnapping unit had deployed to the area to track the perpetrators.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App