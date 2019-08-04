Miyetti-Allah condemns killing of Catholic priest

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has said that Fulani herdsmen were not responsible for the murder of the Catholic priest of St James, the Greater Parish, Ugbuakwa, Enugu State.

The Chairman of MACBAN in South-East, Alhaji Giddado Siddiki, in a statement yesterday said: “Again our hearts bleed over the dastardly murder of Reverend Father Paul Offu, of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

“This is one murder too many! It is most condemnable and heartily regretted.

“Again our society aches as a result of the activities of criminals who care less about the value of human life. It is painful that the security apparatuses of the government have not been able to contain the excesses of these men of the underworld who have continued to diminish the value of life in our society.

“We hereby most heartily condole with the members of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, and all the Christian faithful on this very painful and irreparable loss.

“We once more call on the government to rise to the occasion and provide adequate security for the citizens of Nigeria across the length and breadth of the country.

“We maintain that crime, in whatever form of its perpetration, is anti-society. Criminals of any guise cause pains to society and should therefore be properly identified and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“While we mourn the sudden departure of Father Offu, we are very hopeful that this occasion will agitate the government sufficiently to respond to the challenge of criminality amongst us.

