Mixed reactions trail call for scrapping of Aviation ministry

There are mixed reactions in the aviation industry following call for the scrapping of the Aviation ministry by Aviation Roundtable and Safety Initiative (ASRTI).

The group comprises professionals and stakeholders in the industry.

The call came from the last quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting held in Lagos with theme, ‘Safety Challenges in Air Navigation and Air Traffic Service Delivery in Nigeria’.

According to the communique issued at the end of the one-day forum made available to newsmen, yesterday, “the Federal Ministry of Aviation should be scrapped while the various aviation agencies should report directly to the Ministry of Transportation as obtained in advanced climes to avoid political interference in professional aviation activities.”

“This will enable professionals in the industry do their jobs effectively while enhancing safety of the Nigerian airspace,” the communique also said.

Daily Trust reports that at the forum held on Thursday, president of the Roundtable, Elder Gbenga Olowo, opened discussions with a call for the aviation ministry to remain a small unit in transportation not headed by a cabinet member as presently obtains.

The agencies in aviation are the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) which is the overall regulatory authority; the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), among others.

Daily Trust reports that aviation had senior ministers before the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari subsumed the ministry under transportation with the section headed by a minister of state.

But Olowo said, “Ministers are the clog in the wheel of aviation movement. Most of our bosses in the agencies are not here (at the forum), they are in Abuja. And I don’t know what they are doing in Abuja. If we don’t have aviation ministry and we have a small department in transport, they would not be putting too much burden on the practitioners in the sector. They can focus.

“Aviation has been subjected to junior ministers. I want to see that cancelled totally. No more minister. We want aviation the way it is done in other areas, under transport, so that our professionals can do their job; NCAA would be empowered to do what it has to do. NAMA will do its priorities. FAAN will place their priority on what they need to do and not political influence around them all the time,” he said.

But this suggestion is causing sharp division in the industry with some stakeholders disagreeing with the ART’s position.

Another aviation stakeholder who preferred not to be named said the proposal by ART might be “discernible for efficiency of the agency but it is not workable”. “Yes, we have had series of interference but I am afraid the minister of Transportation too might be too overbearing,” he said.

Also speaking, Engr. Lookman Animashaun said the status quo should remain, noting that the industry has benefitted more with a minister.

He said, “My view on it is that we have benefitted more as a ministry, we have had more attention. My personal opinion is that the status quo should remain. We will have direct access to a minister that will take care of the issues.

“We benefit more when the ministry stands alone. The aviation minister will try to do something before he leaves office. There will be more drive to achieve.”

According to him, the argument of interference does not hold water. “As long as we are in democracy and people are in position, there will be political interest and political manoeuvre,” he said.

Another key aviation executive who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he is an interested party said, “The suggestion makes good sense because the ministerial interference is getting out of hand”.

A former Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Olayinka Abioye, said “My take on the issue of scrapping the Ministry of Aviation has been a singsong for many years. As far as some of us are concerned, we shall appeal to the government to retain the Ministry of Aviation giving our experience over the years.

“Under this present dispensation, there is too much red-tapism and too much avoidable bottlenecks. I would wish our people, though entitled to such opinions, should not compare us with UK and the USA.

“As the constitution also provides, each state shall produce at least one minister, so we both need the original and the subordinate to oil the wheel of progress. What our people should advocate for is the completion of projects by succeeding ministers, so that abandoned projects will no longer dot our landscape; we must ensure that projects are done and completed.”

