Mixed feelings trail probe of NDDC activities

Mixed feelings have continued to trail the ongoing National Assembly’s probe of the activities of the past management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Some Nigerians living in Bayelsa State have described the ongoing probe on the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a distraction from the presidential directives for a forensic audit of the commission.

A leader of a non-governmental organisation, Niger Delta Activists and Excellent Leadership Foundation, Chief Izzi Yakiah, said the main responsibility of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC was to ensure the implementation of the forensic audit and some politicians are trying to sway it from its responsibilities.

Also speaking, a businessman woman in Yenagoa, Mrs Anieti Ibara, said it is good the alleged illegal practices in the regional body was exposed at the moment where a forensic audit is ongoing, saying it will help in repositioning the commission.

According to her, politicians are the primary problem in the NDDC, hence the need to salvage the commission from fraudulent politicians.

She, however, expressed support to the ongoing forensic audit of the commission.

In Edo, residents described the probe as a right step in the right direction.

One of the residents, Osasuwa Igbinoba, said the probe of the NDDC was long overdue owing to the alleged corruption in the commission.

“NDDC was set up to develop the Niger Delta region but because of the corruption there, the region is still wallowing in poverty and underdevelopment.”

She said, with the alarming disclosures by Ms Joi Nunieh, it was certain that the commission is riddled with corrupt practices. She, however, hoped that the probe will not be an exercise in futility like the previous one,” he said.

According to him, the probe if sincerely carried out will end corruption in commission.

Another resident, Gab Odion, said proceedings of the probe showed that the commission has institutionalised corruption and it needed to be salvaged.

He, however, urged the federal government and National Assembly to prosecute those found wanting.

A member of House of Representatives representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dekor said NDDC is a sham.

Dekor who spoke with Daily Trust on Sunday in Port Harcourt regretted that the commission that was established to address the multiple development challenges of the Niger Delta have ended up as a conduit to siphon monies meant for that purpose into the private pockets of greedy and incompetent lots.

The federal lawmaker described the many years of the establishment of the commission as wasted, with practically nothing meaningful to show for all the monies earmarked for development in the Niger Delta.

The Executive Director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface said, “The ongoing investigation by the National Assembly has also been very important as it is critical and expository leading to the exposure of endemic corruption in the NDDC with names of those who have surcharged the people of the Niger Delta through the Commission gradually coming out.

“The saga between the former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Joy Nunieh and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpobio is not only corruption-fighting back but God’s will for the NDDC and people of the Niger Delta as it would lead to more groundbreaking revelations in the days ahead that if the president takes seriously, the findings would reposition the NDDC to serve the purposes for which it was set up.”

A journalist in Uyo, Mr Patrick Titus, said that he was in support of the probe as it would expose the fraud in NDDC.

He said, “However, let the right thing be done so we can know the truth and the true position in NDDC. My other fear, however, is that Akpabio may go the same way as Ambassador Sam Edem.

“When late Ambassador Sam Edem was Managing Director of NDDC, there was controversy and we all saw what happened, and how he left. My fear is that Akpabio may leave that way.”

Mr Uwem Asian who also spoke with our correspondent said there was so much fraud in NDDC and it needs to be unravelled. He said the truth of the controversy regarding the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Ex-Managing Director of NDDC, Joy Nunieh was still shrouded in mystery as no one knows who is telling the truth between the two persons.

He said, “There is so much fraud there. We do not know who is telling the truth between Akpabio and Nunieh, as the story keeps changing.”

