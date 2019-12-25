Mixed feelings over prices of goods, patronage

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders in Kaduna metropolis have expressed mixed feelings over the fluctuating prices of food items which they attributed to the closure of land borders by the Federal Government.

Our correspondents who visited Bakin Dogo market in the state’s metropolis observed a large number of people engaged in one form of business or the other, while customers were seen shopping ahead of the yuletide.

Umar Kamaldeen a tomato dealer said the saturation of commodities like tomato, pepper and onions resulted in the fall in prices of such commodities.

He however said there is high patronage and customers are trooping in to buy despite the large quantity of goods available to sell saying, “Where I buy from, the goods are averagely low.”

Highlighting the prices of his commodities, he said the a basket of tomatoes depending on what type and how ripe they are goes for between N1,500 to N4,500.

Umar who disclosed that the prices of tomatoes were higher last week but dropped due to the festivities added, “I came out with 40 baskets of tomato and all that remain is 10. My neighbour brought 38 baskets, now has only five left to sell and I believe that we will sell them by the end of the day.”

However, Mustapha Haruna, who sells grains including rice, beans and maize lamented the slow pace of business especially during the festive period.

According to him, “People are coming but they are not as much as it was during this period last year. The border closure has made prices, especially rice, to skyrocket.”

He added that customers now prefer local rice since the foreign ones are hard to get and expensive.

He noted that the price of local rice has increase a bit due to the festival.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Joy Salisu stated that there is no difference in prices of food commodities except that of seasoning cubes.

“I come here every week to buy food condiment I use in cooking for my family, the price is the same as last week except for rice, I know there is crises, that is why I did not bother buying it.”

