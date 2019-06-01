Mixed feelings as govs are barred from accessing LG funds

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has barred governors from accessing funds meant for local governments.

With this development, NFIU says it has decided to uphold the full provisions of Section 162 (6) and (8) of the 1999 Constitution by ensuring that “State Joint Local Government Account shall be paid in, allocations to the local government councils of the state from the Federation Account and from the government of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The amount standing to the credit of local government councils of a state shall be distributed among the local government councils of that state and not for the other purposes.”

Acting Chief Media Analyst of NFIU, Ahmed Dikko, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the enforcement of the guidelines issued based on the constitutional provision, was necessary to stimulate the reduction of crime vulnerabilities created by cash withdrawals from local government funds across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dikko said that cash withdrawal and transactions from State Joint Local Government Accounts (SJLGA) “posed (the) biggest corruption, money laundering and security threats at the grassroots and to (the) entire financial system and the country.”

He said with effect from June 1, any bank that allows any transaction from any local government account without monies first reaching a particular local government account will be sanctioned 100 per cent, locally and internationally.

Dikko, who said a provision was also made to the effect that there shall be no cash withdrawal from any local government account for a cumulative amount exceeding N500,000 per day, added that any other transaction must be done through valid cheques or electronic funds transfer.

The move was promptly welcomed by the Senate which urged the 36 state governments to fully support the implementation of the new guidelines by the NFIU to promote good governance at the local government level.

The Senate also urged the NFIU and all financial institutions to support the implementation of the new guidelines with diligence and professionalism.

But the governors, in a statement by the Nigeria Governors Forum’s Head of Media, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the NFIU was not only going beyond its brief but showing total disregard for the Nigerian constitution.

The statement said the governors had sent a letter signed by the immediate past NGF Chairman and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.

In the letter titled Re: NFIU Enforcement and Guidelines to Reduce Crime Vulnerabilities Created by Cash Withdrawal from Local Government Funds Throughout Nigeria Effective June 1st, 2019, and dated May 15th, 2019, the governors said they extracted “copiously from the constitution” to draw the attention of the president to section (6) (a) and (b) “which confers on the States and National Assemblies the powers to make provisions for statutory allocation of Public revenue to the Local Councils in the Federation and within the states respectively.”

They also cited Section 162 (6) which “provides for the creation of the States Joint Local Government Account (SJLGA) into which shall be paid all allocations to the LGAs of the State from the Federation Account and from the government of the state.”

“In principle, the NFIU should concentrate on its core mandate of Anti-money laundering AML activities and Combating financing Terrorism CTF as prescribed in the Act establishing it and should desist from encroaching on or even breaching constitutional provisions,” the statement quoted the governors as saying.

After last Wednesday’s meeting in Abuja, where Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal were elected NGF chairman and vice chairman for a tenure that would run from 2019 to 2021, Governor Yari said that the forum was concerned about the recent guidelines of the NFIU which sought to impose restriction on the powers of states and local governments.

He said the new guidelines had no legal basis under the NFIU Act and were contrary to constitutional provisions which put State Joint Local Government Account under the legislation of the State House of Assembly.

The governors also said the guidelines were detrimental to the interest of states and local governments by crippling programmes such as Universal Basic Education programme, Primary Health Care as well as the payment of salaries of teachers, medical doctors, and health workers among others primarily funded by state governments.

Meanwhile, the NFIU decision has been received with mixed feelings across the states.

In Benue State, the Special Adviser of Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe, said while he had no quarrels with a policy aimed at development, the NFIU’s stand on the matter could be likened to a constitutional breach.

Torshimbe said the constitution needed to be first amended before the body could assert itself, stressing that the right thing ought to be done through the state assemblies instead of being so hasty on the matter with disregard to constituted authorities.

However, the Chairman of Guma local government area (LGA) of the state, Anthony Shawon, hailed the NFIU. Shawon said the existing arrangement in Benue was such that LGAs with little income were supported by those with large income.

Also contributing, a former LG and ALGON chairman in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, in an interview with our correspondent, described the NFIU directive as a welcome development.

Ibrahim said the issue of local government funds should have been put to rest a long time ago.

He said the development might force the stakeholders to grant political and financial autonomy to LGAs.

He argued that if the country must move on well and its people must feel the positive impact of governance at the local government level, the governors must respect the law and give the local governments their rightful autonomy and funds.

The decision taken by the NFIU was received with great liberation in Kaduna State despite the existence of Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC), a committee saddled with the responsibility of allocating funds to all the LGAs.

The Executive Chairman of Kaduna North, Saleh Shuaibu, said that the NFIU decision was a welcome development to local governments system in Nigeria.

Shuaibu told Daily Trust Saturday that the step would go a long way in bringing development down to ordinary people across the country. He said the LGAs in Kaduna State currently enjoy financial independence.

The Chairman of ALGON in Plateau State, Hon. Ezekiel Volagap, said the directive should not be seen as new since it was a constitutional provision backed by law.

However, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Dayyabu Garga, said the directive of the NFIU was not new as monies for the local government account was not going to state accounts but the joint account.

Garga said the scenario that played out in some quarters where governors would take over the account was not the case in Plateau State.

The chairman, Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Zamfara State chapter, Alhaji Muhammad Umar Birnin Magaji, declined to comment on the decision, saying the LGAs have not received official communication on the issue.

Alhaji Umar, who is also the chairman of Birnin Magaji LGA, said since they were not invited as a forum for a brief on the decision, he would not say anything about it now, adding that he only saw it on the pages of newspapers.

On January 7, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mr. Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as the Director of the NFIU after the unit became an independent body in late 2018.

The unit was merged with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the passage of its enabling Act by the National Assembly, making it possible to separate its role from that of the anti-graft agency.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App